Plenty of thrills during an exciting Racewall meeting

The stock car meeting at The Racewall turned out to be an action packed affair.

There were three late call offs in the Formula IIs but there were still 16 drivers at the track including local driver Ian Thompson (Kennoway) racing.

The first heat was led off by Colin Forbes but he lost out to Colin Gregg who had Emma Mellis looking for a way through.

Garry Sime was running ahead of Steven Burgoyne but he latter tangled with Craig Wallace resulting in both retiring.

Sime then went through to win from Chris Burgoyne and Gregg with Thompson in fifth and Reid in ninth place.

S. Burgoyne then went through to win heat two from Sime and John Hogg with neither of the Fife drivers placed.

The final turned out to be a hectic race and produced some fast and close dicing. At the front S. Burgoyne went through to win his third Racewall final in succession and he led home Sime and Hogg.

There was a good turn out of 2 Litre National Saloons and they as usual were not afraid to make contact resulting in a few cars spinning. Local drivers on the grid included Ross Watters (Leven) and Alex Cunningham (Leven).

The first heat was led off by Holly Glen and she led the race until the closing stages when Cunningham caught and passed her.

However, when Tam Rutherford Jnr made his bid for the win he only succeeded in tee boning Cunningham which let Watters through to win from Ian McLaughlin and Barry Glen.

Heat two followed a similar patter although when Watters made his bid to gain a place he was caught up with Jason Secker and had to retire minus a front wheel.

Cunningham was sent spinning and the collected by McLaughlin suspending the race.

Aaryn Triggs led the cars away on the restart went through to win from B. Glen and Secker with Dick in eighth place.

The final proved to be high speed with quite a bit of contact and at the end Ian McLaughlin and Rutherford Jnr fell out and had a spate of pushing and shoving after the race was over.

H. Glen led the field away when the final started from Rutherford Jnr and they stayed in that order until Watters took over at the front of the pack.

He then went on to win from H Glen.