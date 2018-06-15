Pol joins a world class amateur field at the Old Course

One of St Andrews’ best junior golfers had the chance to tee off alongside some of the best amateurs in the world at the St Andrews Links Trophy.

Pol Berge (Year 13), who is enrolled on the Elite Golf Programme at St Leonards School, was selected by the St Andrews Links Trust to be the marker in the prestigious event, which was played on the New Course and the Old Course over the weekend.

The marker is drafted in when an odd number of players survive the 36-hole cut.

In the case of this year’s Links Trophy, there were 43 players in the top cut and, as they were playing in pairs, this meant one is left without a partner.

In this situation, the best local golfer is chosen by the Links Trust to mark the card for, or join up with, the solo golfer, enabling him to play.

The incredible opportunity to play in what is widely accepted to be one of the strongest amateur tournaments in the world saw St Leonards student Pol paired with one of the top golfers from around the globe after an odd number of competitors was drawn.

The St Andrews Links Trophy, which is a 72-hole open amateur strokeplay tournament, is open to golfers with a handicap of scratch or better.

In previous years has attracted some of the biggest names in sport, including Lee Westwood, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, who have gone on to play at professional level, enjoying success on the PGA and European Tours.

In addition, St Leonards Sixth Former Miguel Obrador was asked to carry the scoreboard for the Trophy leaders, which presented another terrific opportunity to showcase St Leonards, and the school’s leading Golf Programme, at the prestigious competition.

Fintan Bonner, Director of Golf at St Leonards and Senior Instructor at the St Andrews Links Golf Academy, said: “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Pol, who was chosen as the best local golfer to play in the St Andrews Links Trophy.

“Pol has developed his golf to an extraordinary standard through the Elite tier of the St Leonards Golf Programme, and as he completes his International Baccalaureate studies at the school this year.”