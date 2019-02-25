Practice ahead of new season goes up a gear

The second Racewall practice meeting over the weekend was held on a dry and fast track with quite a few new faces appearing.

Amongst those making their debuts were Alisdair Smith in the 2 Litre National Saloons, Calvin Gemmell in the Micro F2s whilst Gordon Alexander and John Maver had switched to the National Hot Rods and Jamie Reid was having his first run in the Formula IIs.

Les Smart had brought his Formula II all the way from Gateshead for the practice meeting.

Charlie Hardie, Jake Wilson and Koddi Wright were having their first taste of the Racewall in the Minis.

There was disaster for the Formula IIs of Pete Davidson and Ryan Walker who encountered engine problems whilst James Mooney blew his diff in his National Hot Rod.

Chris Burgoyne and Euan Millar were quick in their Formula IIs closely followed by Daniel Scrimgeour.

In the 2 Litre National saloons Barry Glen and Tam Rutherford Jnr was certainly quick but so too was Barry Russell which augers well for the forthcoming season.

Chris Carey was back after only a couple of meetings last season whilst Ryan Muirhead had a promising run in his car. Smith was plagued with problems which he will hopefully cure for next week.

The ORCi Stock Rods look as if it is going to be dominated by white graders at the start to the season with Liam and Dean McGill very quick and from the front of the grid they are going to take some catching!. Michael Bethune and James Gray put in some very fast laps but if they are giving the McGills almost half a lap of a start then it is going to be a difficult task.

There were almost enough 1300 Saloons on track for a meeting with some very fast cars on the track. Fraser Clark was again very quick but so too were Lee Wilson and Scott Lindsell, Gary Paterson encountered a few problems but Callum Sturrock had a pleasing debut.

Gordon Alexander was the quickest of the National Hot Rods but Ross McWilliam wasn’t that far adrift and John Maver had a promising afternoon.

Declan Honeyman was the quickest of the Ministox drivers out practicing but Taylor Borthwick wasn’t that far behind.

Lewis Clark Burgoyne and Mika Millar will be a force to be reckoned with this year whilst Charlie Hardie is going to give them a run for their money at the start to the year. Jake Wilson had a hard knock against the wall but had shown some good speed.

As usual there were plenty of Micro F2s with Mark Arthur and Ethan Jack Gemmell showing a really good turn of speed. Connor St Aubyn, Zara Hutchinson and Isla Chisholm showed a good turn of speed whilst Ben McLellan will soon be winning races.

There is another practice meeting on Sunday from 1pm.