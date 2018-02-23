Prefects are schooled by Up4It in league action

Prefects were the first St Andrews team playing this week in the Dundee and District Table Tennis League, being beaten 8-2 by Up4It.

The club’s Michael Hahn managed convincing 3-1 wins against both Paul Monteith and Ryan Docherty in the first and last games of the fixture, but Up4It won all of the other games.

Howard Lee, who stood in for an ill Justin Yang at the very last minute, did well to get a set against Paul but found the opposition too strong.

Clyde Johnson was defeated 3-1 by Ryan and 3-0 by Paul, despite two deuce sets, and played well against Scottish international Gillian Edwards despite losing 3-0, being unfortunate to lose the second set which was 17-15 to the high profile player.

After two epic encounters earlier this season, Michael would have been hopeful to beat Gillian but, despite a good performance by both players, Gillian was stronger on the important points, winning 3-0.

The highlight of the night was the doubles game, with many excellent rallies; Gillian and Ryan eventually beating Michael and Clyde 16-14 in the fourth set.

New Kids suffered a surprising and heavy 10-0 loss to Tigers.

However, only two of the ten games played were won in straight sets so it could have been much closer than the scoreline suggests.

Particularly unfortunate were Ian Smith against Kenny McLaren, and Howard Lee against Scott Thomson, who were beaten 11-8 and 11-9 in the fifth sets, respectively.

Truants managed the only win this week for St Andrews. Without Sascha Roschy, it was a much closer match than expected, beating Rollercoasters 6-4.

Truants raced to a 4-0 lead as Alain Leger beat Tony Cook, Knut Radmer beat David Lane, and Graham Wood beat Paul Jackson and Tony.

David scored the first point for Rollercoasters in a close encounter with Alain, winning 11-8, then Paul beat Knut 3-1 to reduce the deficit to 4-2.

Alain and Graham halted their progress with a 3-1 win in the doubles against Paul and David before Graham closed out the win for Truants with a 3-2 win against David.

Tony and Paul did gain some consolation for Rollercoasters as they beat Knut and Alain in the last two games to finish the night 6-4.

The Dundee Championships were held on Saturday 17th February, with several St Andrews players being involved.

Emma Bissett did well to be runner-up in both the women’s doubles (with Carol McLean) and the mixed doubles (along with Callum Riddoch).

Dave Beveridge and Howard Lee also did well to be runners-up in the veterans’ doubles, and Dave was also runner-up alongside Stuart Halliday in the ballot doubles.