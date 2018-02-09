Prefects race to convincing victory

Graham Wood who won two games for Truants this week.
Graham Wood who won two games for Truants this week.

Four St Andrews teams were in action in the Dundee and District Table Tennis League.

Prefects won 8-2 against Kings, who were tied with them on points at the half-way stage.

The trio of Michael Hahn, Clyde Johnson, and Justin Yang all defeated Aleksandar Jovanovic, with Michael and Clyde dropping one set each and Justin winning 3-0.

Adeola Fabola - Kings’ strongest player by a long way and Michael and Justin’s University of St Andrews teammate managed to beat Clyde 3-0 and came through a close four-set game against Justin.

However, Michael was too strong, beating Adeola 3-1. Michael and Clyde finished off the fixture with a 3-2 win in the doubles against Adeola and Aleksandar.

Truants had a much tighter 6-4 win against Chieftains.

Sascha Roschy won his three singles games for the loss of a single set, whilst Graham Wood also had a good night, winning two of his singles 3-1, but could not beat Jacob Munro, losing 3-0.

Sascha and Graham also won their doubles game against Fiona Kinloch and Jim Tawse 3-1.

Alain Leger could not add to the score-line, losing 3-0 to Jacob and Jim, but was unfortunate not to beat Fiona, losing 11-8 in the deciding set.

New Kids found things much tougher in their match against Viscounts.

Kong Wan started the night with a five-set game against Filip Jovanovic, losing out 11-8 in the final set.

However, after that, every game for the rest of the night was 3-0.

Ian Smith also lost his three games. Howard Lee had two impressive wins against Andy and Filip, both 3-0, but lost in three comfortable sets against Andrew.

Prospects lost 7-3 to Lairds.

Ian Brumwell and Dave Goddard were each beaten by the trio of Ewan MacDonald, William Beattie, and Ryan Connor. Fabio Sani beat both Ryan and William 3-0, but was beaten by Ewan in the opening game of the night. Fabio and Ian were able to gain a further point for Prospects as they beat Ewan and William.