Prefects race to convincing victory

Four St Andrews teams were in action in the Dundee and District Table Tennis League.

Prefects won 8-2 against Kings, who were tied with them on points at the half-way stage.

The trio of Michael Hahn, Clyde Johnson, and Justin Yang all defeated Aleksandar Jovanovic, with Michael and Clyde dropping one set each and Justin winning 3-0.

Adeola Fabola - Kings’ strongest player by a long way and Michael and Justin’s University of St Andrews teammate managed to beat Clyde 3-0 and came through a close four-set game against Justin.

However, Michael was too strong, beating Adeola 3-1. Michael and Clyde finished off the fixture with a 3-2 win in the doubles against Adeola and Aleksandar.

Truants had a much tighter 6-4 win against Chieftains.

Sascha Roschy won his three singles games for the loss of a single set, whilst Graham Wood also had a good night, winning two of his singles 3-1, but could not beat Jacob Munro, losing 3-0.

Sascha and Graham also won their doubles game against Fiona Kinloch and Jim Tawse 3-1.

Alain Leger could not add to the score-line, losing 3-0 to Jacob and Jim, but was unfortunate not to beat Fiona, losing 11-8 in the deciding set.

New Kids found things much tougher in their match against Viscounts.

Kong Wan started the night with a five-set game against Filip Jovanovic, losing out 11-8 in the final set.

However, after that, every game for the rest of the night was 3-0.

Ian Smith also lost his three games. Howard Lee had two impressive wins against Andy and Filip, both 3-0, but lost in three comfortable sets against Andrew.

Prospects lost 7-3 to Lairds.

Ian Brumwell and Dave Goddard were each beaten by the trio of Ewan MacDonald, William Beattie, and Ryan Connor. Fabio Sani beat both Ryan and William 3-0, but was beaten by Ewan in the opening game of the night. Fabio and Ian were able to gain a further point for Prospects as they beat Ewan and William.