President’s cast starts a new angling season

The Eden Angling Association marked the opening day of the 2019 Eden salmon fishing season with a traditional blessing of the river.

The blessing was held recently at Dairsie Bridge pool, Kemback.

Association president George Armitt welcomed all who were present and blessed the river with Uisge-Betha before making the traditional first cast in the river to open the season.

The not for profit association was formed in 1910 and leases the fishing rights on much of the Fife Shire river Eden.

Water levels permitting, migratory Salmon run up the river and are caught and then released as part of conservation measures from July until the end of the fishing season on October 31.

Sea Trout and Brown Trout frequent the river right through the season.

As well as fishing the stretch of water, members are also keen to keep the surrounding area as sustainable as they can.

Members of the association steward and look after the river throughout the year to improve the habitat for all its wildlife and ensure as much of the river is accessible to all who want to enjoy it.

Work parties are arranged throughout the year to deal with storm damaged trees, construct paths, small bridges and stiles.

Help at all of these work parties is always appreciated and dates can be found on the association’s web site www.edenangling.org