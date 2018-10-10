Preston Lodge 71-Howe of Fife 13

Having ended a losing sequence last week it was hoped to build on that positive result at Prestonpans against Preston Lodge.

The hosts are a team that has produced internationalists like Bob Cunningham, Scott Murray and Alan Jacobsen.

However, with four changes from last week’s selection and specifically both centres out, on the eve of the match, the outcome was very chastening.

The conditions were ideal for running rugby.

It was the home side taking an early 7-0 lead.

For twenty minutes Howe through the energies of the forward pack created plenty of opportunities.

Sadly, in that period the only Howe points came from a penalty through the boot of Sam Rowlands.

From then on it was a torrid time for the visitors as the home side ran in a further ten tries with eight converted.

Too many Howe long passes, on a perfect day for rugby, did not go too hand, and with a strong offence bearing down, the kick option was not into space, providing easy attack ball for Preston Lodge to exploit.

It seemed every bounce went the way of PL and every pass found their target.

At 31-3 at the interval there was still cause for optimism, think of the repost against Whitecraigs, form a similar position.

However, the procession continued.

Whereas against Lasswade the tackling had been accurate and effective, with a rampant home team, too many were missed.

The fifty-point mark was reached before Howe scored through Andy Harley from a quickly taken tap penalty.

Howe captain James Lawrie scored a second for Howe from tight close quarter pick and drives.

It was just not Howe’s day as the resulting conversion bounced off the upright.

The final score pushed the home team’s tally to 71 points.

A Howe club spokesman said following the defeat: “A huge effort is now required for this week’s home match against GHK.

“It will take the combined effort of players and coaches.

“A win would lift Howe above GHK and off second bottom position.”