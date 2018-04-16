Price rise for Fife Flyers’ fans next season

Fife Flyers have revealed a small price rise for fans paying at the door next season.

Game tickets for the club’s landmark 80th anniversary season have gone up to £17.50 while concessions will be £12, and juveniles £9.

The club said there were ‘‘slight increases’’ in season ticket costs for adults and concessions, but it had cut child ticket rates.

Launching its season ticket applications for the 2018-19 campaign, which starts in August/September, the club said the modest rise reflected the costs of continuing to play in the top flight Elite League.

There is also a small rise on online booking fees.

The details were revealed in an website update which launched season tickets for the forthcoming campaign which will see Flyers, the UK’s oldest ice hockey club, celebrate a major landmark anniversary.

The club said: ‘‘Our game night ticket rate had remained frozen in previous years.

‘‘However with increased financial costs to compete in the EIHL, we see no choice but to increase our ticket rates and online booking fees marginally in line with many of the other EIHL teams.

‘‘There is a slight increase in game night tickets and season ticket prices for adults/concessions, but we have reduced the child ticket rate.’’

Application forms for season tickets are available from the rink or can be downloaded from the club’s website.

Fans who had passes last season have until Friday June 15 to retain their seats.

There is no facility to book online – forms have to be downloaded and then handed in to the rink or emailed to the club

