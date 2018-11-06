Prize giving goes with a swing at Drumoig Golf Club

Drumoig Golf Club held their annual prize giving dinner at the Drumoig Golf Hotel.

A well attended evening of members and guests enjoyed an excellent meal followed by the presentation of this season’s prizes.

Pictured at the presentation are the captain and ladies captain with the principal prizewinners,

Katie Kerr (Junior Handicap Champion); Sheena MacCrimmon (Ladies Handicap Champion); Alan McHattie (Gents Handicap Champion); Iain Lawson (Captain); Jane Howard (Ladies Captain); Graham Miller (Club Champion); Anja Clark (Ladies Club Champion); Josh Taylor (Junior Scratch Champion).