Quiz: How well do you know the Scottish Cup?

The Scottish Cup is once again upon us this weekend as the third round takes centre stage.



It's the round before the big heavyweights are involved but there are still a number of entertaining encounters as Scottish Championship clubs hope to avoid being a scalp of the lower league sides.

There are a couple of local derbies to look forward to with Beith up against Ayr United and Falkirk who have been struggling in the Championship up against neighbours Stenhousemuir, who recently sacked manager Brown Ferguson.

High flying League Two outfit Edinburgh City are at home to Inverness, while John McGlynn's Raith Rovers travel to the national stadium to face Queen's Park at Hampden.

There have already been two preliminary rounds and rounds one and two, but how close have you been paying attention to the Cup this year?

Test your knowledge and find out.