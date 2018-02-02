Race for conference heats up as Flyers and Clan lock horns in double-header

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume says his players can approach this weekend’s vital double-header against Braehead Clan in confidence after Sunday’s victory over Nottingham Panthers.

The 3-2 win ended a four-game losing skid at just the right time as Flyers prepare for a potentially season-defining weekend against their Renfrewshire rivals, as the race for the Gardiner Conference title heats up.

“It was crucial we came out and played like we did on Sunday, not only to halt a four game skid, but to stop it becoming five going into one of the biggest games of the season,” Dutiaume said.

“As a team we probably needed that. I don’t think we’ve played like the team we claim to be the last couple of weeks.

“We talked to a lot of guys individually, addressed them as a team a number of times, and we got the response we wanted.

“Sunday was one of our best performances and if we get that from our entire squad we’ll be on the winning side more often than not.”

The victory allowed Flyers to hold onto third place in the Elite League standings, ahead of a number of teams stacked up behind them with just three points to Nottingham in seventh place.

“We still have a number of games in hand over the teams in our immediate vicinity and it’s crucial that we look to gain those points and look to finish in the best position we possibly can,” Dutiaume added.

Evan Bloodoff’s double in the win over Nottingham saw him climb to joint top of the EIHL scoring charts on 25 goals alongside Coventry’s Marc-Olivier Vallerand.

Dutiaume believes the forward is being rewarded for his attitude to the game.

“Blood’s does things right,” he said.“He gets in front of the net like a player is supposed to, he’s a big boy and it’s hard to move him.

“He’s enjoying his hockey right now and fortunately for us and for him the puck has been going in the net.

“He goes to areas that are difficult to go to, and you’re going to take some abuse, but he takes it in his stride and is rewarded for it.”

Bloodoff’s goal-scoring exploits will make him a wanted man in the summer, and Dutiaume admitted he would be keen to keep his key performers for next season.

Dutes added: “If we manage to retain a core of this club I would be delighted, but I also think it’s important to focus on the task in hand and have a strong run-in.”

Flyers visit Braehead Arena on Saturday before Clan come to Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

Despite winning all five meetings this season, Flyers remain just four points ahead of Clan at the top of the Gardiner Conference, making this weekend’s results potentially all-important.

“So far this season the guys have been up for the Braehead games and I would have no reason to believe any other way that they will be ready for this weekend,” Dutiaume said.

“There’s a lot of history between the two clubs and an incredible rivalry but we want to be in control of our destiny and we do that by coming out and winning these hockey games.”

Flyers could go into the weekend an import down with Russ Moyer likely to be out of action for a number of weeks after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s win over Panthers, while Brady Ramsay has flown back to Canada to attend to family matters.

“Russ got a scan on Tuesday and it doesn’t look like he’ll be skating any time soon but the good news it’s not broken,” Dutes said.

“He’s in the hands of the medical team and hopefully they can work wonders on him and get back to action as soon as possible.

“As for Brady, he had some family issues to take care of that required his immediate attention.

“This was incredibly sudden and he reacted as he needed with our full support. On a selfish note, it leaves us a body short with Russ being out of the line-up.

“The schedule stops for no-one so we need to look at contingency plans.”

On the prospect of making a further signing, Dutiaume added: “If a guy became available I wouldn’t be doing my duty if I didn’t bring it to the attention of management and press hard for it.”