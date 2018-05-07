Racers line up in a night of thrilling action

It turned out to be one of the best stock car meetings so far at The Racewall Cowdenbeath on a bright Saturday evening with the drivers in top form.

There was another good turn out of 2 Litre National Saloons and here again there were a few grade changes which had seen Jason Secker and Marc Honeyman move to the red grade, Tam Rutherford Jnr was up to the blue grade whilst Holly Glen and Neil Linden had moved from white to yellow.

Local drivers on the grid included Raymond Dick (Glenrothes), Euan Mathieson (Lochgelly) and Ross Watters (Leven)

The opening heat was suspended within a couple of laps after Watters was sent crashing heavily into the pit bend wall. Mathieson led the field away but he was caught by Barry Russell who went on to win from Luke Grief, Aaryn Triggs and Mathieson. In heat two Mathieson led until the closing stages of the race when Grief caught and passed him. Once there he went on to win from Russell with Mathieson having to settle for third and finishing ahead of Watters with Dick in eighth place.

Mathieson got the final underway from Dick but Russell, who had made a good start, was soon through into the lead. Once there he pulled away for a comfortable win over Grief, Willie Mitchell. Mathieson and Watters.

The Ministox drivers were contesting a round in the Keir Millar Memorial qualifying round.

Local drivers on the grid included Scott Allardyce (Anstruther).

In heat two there was an early stoppage to assist Lauren Ford out of her car and then a few laps later Ryan Borthwick out of his.

Honeyman had by this time moved through into the lead and he went on to win from G. Robbins, Mitchell, Whyte, Gold, Paterson and Allardyce.

The final was a cracking although destructive race and had everything you could ask for, shunts spins a rollover and plenty of close and fast racing. Honeyman led home Gold and McGuinness.

