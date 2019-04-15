Racewall goes with a ‘bang’ on Saturday night

The Cowdenbeath Racewall played host to the Unlimited Banger drivers with many making their annual pilgrimage to the fast Fife oval.

There were a few drivers over from Northern Ireland, the south east and west of England and the Midlands who joined a healthy turn out of Scottish drivers.

It was a similar story regarding the junior bangers drivers who were in good form and whilst they weren’t afraid to make contact with James Slater being involved in a heavy back straight shunt.

However it was the two litre saloon drivers who stole the show with Aaryn Triggs getting shunted into the pit bend wall by Luke Grief and rolled spectacularly.

Triggs was back out for the allcomers race on a busy night where he sent Grief bouncing off the wall.

Grief though was using the new car of Tam Rutherford Snr but will no doubt he busy repairing the car during the week.

There were massive queues at the turnstiles and the start time was delayed 30 minutes to allow then into the stadium.

There were 56 banger drivers at the track after there had been quite few late call offs due to various reasons.

Stephen Boyd won the last chance qualifying heat but it was the defending champion Jack Overy who strolled through to his fourth successive World Cup win from Jordan Cumming and Ricky Hutton.

Stacey Holdsworth and Cumming were the heat winners with Rob Bugler winning the Destruction Derby.

There was a healthy turnout of 2 Litre Saloon drivers with Luke Grief making his first Racewall appearance and using the Tam Rutherford Snr car.

Tam Rutherford Jnr won the opening heat whilst in heat two Aaryn Triggs rolled after being sent crashing into the pit bend wall by Grief.

The race was eventually won by Graeme Shevill whilst Andrew Mathieson went on to win the final. Triggs was back out for the Allcomers and he sent Grief into the pit bend wall and then retired with Rutherford Jnr again winning.