Racing resumes as Leven group hits the trail again

Last week several members of Leven Las Vegas Running Club returned to race action following a break from competition over the festive period.

The most prominent performer was Glenrothes-based athlete Chris Russell with two podium finishes in the space of 48 hours.

In-form runner Russell was a clear winner at the torchlit Nightmare Series race at Preston Island near Low Valleyfield in West Fife on Friday evening.

He followed that up by finishing in a very close third place at the Skull Trail Race event at Balbirnie Park near Markinch on Sunday morning.

Other LLV joining Chris at these events were Bryan McLaren, Jeff Taylor, Terry Cullen, Kenny Ritchie, Bex Oakenfull, Tam Cullen, Douglas Clews, Gordon Christie, Annie Gibson and Kevin Hughes.

LLV jog leader Allen Marr made his return to track racing with a fast run over 1500 metres at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow as he prepares for the Scottish National Masters race over the same distance next month.

At the local, Kingdom parkruns LLV runners Tam Mayes, Natalie Barclay and Kerrie Donald all set new personal best times at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.