Rain can’t stop play but causes plenty of drama

The driving rain made life difficult for those competing at the Racewall over the weekend.

There was a healthy amount of 1300 Saloon drivers for the second round of their Gold Roof Series and like the other formula struggled to find grip on the wet and greasy track surface.

Amongst those racing were David Rogerson (Methil) and Arron Hastie (Ceres).

Dougie Ford led the field away when the opening heat started but soon had Sturrock in contention with Sturrock taking the lead after a few laps. Ford held on though but was to be joined by Lindsell making it a three car dice for the lead.

Lindsell closed right up onto the tail of Sturrock and whilst he had a few attempts to get ahead it wasn’t until the last lap that he did so going on to win from Sturrock and Ford with Hastie in sixth and Paterson in seventh place.

Ford again was the early leader when heat two started but again was to lose out to Sturrock.

Gary Paterson was running towards the front of the pack but was forced off line and dropped a few places as a result.

Lindsell was again on the move and he began to reel in the leaders catching Ford and then Sturrock during the closing laps.

Lindsell went on to make it two wins on the trot where he again led home Sturrock, Fraser Clark and Hastie with Wilson sixth and Paterson ninth

When the final started Ford was quick off his mark to take the led from Sturrock.

Charlie Folan was sent spinning by Hastie but after Rogerson had hit the wall there was small fire in the engine compartment which was quickly extinguished.

This brought the race into suspension and when the track was clear Sturrock led the field away from Paterson and Lindsell but the latter was sent spinning on the main straight.

This let Fraser Clark into second place and he soon moved into the lead before going through to win from Sturrock, Hastie, Paterson, Lindsell and Wilson with Myers in ninth place.

There were 16 ORCi Stock Rods at the track but despite the conditions the drivers served up some close and fast racing.

Local drivers were Stuart Wedderburn (Leven), Chris Simpson (Methil), David Dignan (Leven).

The first heat saw newcomer Scott Galbraith lead from start to finish. Heat two saw McKinnon on a charge and this time he caught Galbraith before going on to win with Kempton in second and Bethune in third with Wedderburn seventh.

In the final McKinnon took the lead whilst Wedderburn was edged wide by Kempton and ended up against the wall.

McKinnon made it a double success when he went through to win from Galbraith and Bethune.