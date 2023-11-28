Raith Rovers Walking Football regain Christmas Cup
Raith Rovers Walking Football regained their Christmas Cup with a comprehensive win in the final.
Raith Rovers beat Fairfield in the final of their annual Christmas Cup on Sunday, November 16. Both teams had won their qualifying groups with Fairfield beating Hibernian and Raith beating Fife Wanderers in the semi finals to set up a repeat of last year's final which Fairfield won.
This year's final saw Raith score early and build up a 4-0 lead before a late consolation for Fairfield resulted in a 4-1 win for the Rovers.
Scott Jackson, chairman of Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC, presented the trophy to Raith Captain Ian McMillan.