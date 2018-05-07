Rising Phoenix youngsters dominate Scottish Jiu-Jitsu league

Seven young martial art hopefuls impressed and dominated the first Scottish Junior Jiu-Jitsu League at Huntly.

The Rising Phoenix Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu squad from Glenrothes won 16 out of their 22 matches at the tournament and enjoyed a clean sweep of the podium in the 30-35 kilos category.

Four shut out the biggest division and ended up facing each other. Tegan Bonner came first, Max Wilson was second and Coban Ness was third.

There was also success in the under 30kg as Logan Fraser finished second and in the 40-50kg category where Ethan Bonner also finished second.

Of the 16 victories, 13 included submissions – 11 arm bars, one rear naked choke (RNC) and one triangle hold.

Victoria Coates, from the BJJ club, said: “Given the kids were grouped together on weight alone meant most were facing kids bigger, heavier and of higher grade, but still stepped up to the mark and left a big impression on the other teams. Have to thank all the kids for their commitment, they done their coaches and parents very proud.”