Round two ends with glory for young Fifers

Pupils from Bell Baxter joined others from Balwearie and Lochgelly as part of a Disability Sport Fife squad for round two of the East Series cross country programme.

The series, organised by Scottish Athletics and Scottish Disability Sport, was held at Peffermill in Edinburgh.

Fife had four year group first place finishes in the 500 metres series of races. The boys who won their races were Jack Hanly S1 Bell Baxter HS, and Shaun Carter S2 Balwearie HS. The girls who won their year group races were Wikole Spinks S1 Bell Baxter HS and Chloe McCallum S5 Balwearie HS.

Fife girls were in brilliant form in the 1K series of races.

Year group first places were registered by Somi Herriot S1 Bell Baxter HS (9.00); Sophie Coughlin S2 Bell Baxter HS (6.29); Amy Dignan S3 Lochgelly HS (7.33); Jennifer Ghrist S4 Balwearie HS (7.55); Chloe Ramsay S5 Lochgelly HS (7.36).

This resulted in a clean sweep of year group wins for the Fife team.

There were no year group wins for the boys but three 1K podium finishes for Ryan Baird Lochgelly HS S2 2nd (6.29); Jordan Aitchison Lochgelly HS S3 2nd (7.14).

Two of the S5 Harley family triplets from Lochgelly HS ran well in the girls 2K race with Louise (18.25) finishing ahead of Michelle (18.47).

The Fife boys similarly performed well in the 2K races with five year group podium finishes.

First places were recorded Landen McKinnon S3 Balwearie HS (12.57) and Alex Evans S5 Balwearie HS (10.49).

Arran Howe S5 Bell Baxter HS finished second behind Alex and Shakeel Ul-Haq S4.

With two of four races now completed in the 2017/2018 Series the athletes will now prepare for the final two races in Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy in 2018. A number of Fife athletes are in contention for overall Series podium finishes.

In addition there will be the Fife Championships in Kirkcaldy and Scottish Championships in Glasgow.

The full list of results will appear on the DSF website shortly.