Blues at home as league play returns to Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy will kick off the new league season in September

Scottish Rugby released the league fixtures for 2020/21 and the Blues find themselves at home for their first game in over a year when they welcome Borders side Peebles to Kirkcaldy on September 4.

Following consultation with clubs and schools, the Scottish Rugby Board approved the recommendation made by the Council for the Tennent’s Leagues – Men’s and Women’s - along with the Youth and School Conferences to recommence in September.

Kirkcaldy’s last scheduled match also sees them at Beveridge park – a clash with Dumfries Saints on April 9.

The full list of fixtures are; 4 September – Peebles (H), 11 September – Falkirk (A), 18 September – Stewart's Melville (H), 25 September – Gordonians (A), 2 October – Preston Lodge (H), 9 October – Hamilton (A), 16 October – Newton Stewart (H), 23 October – Glasgow (A), 30 October – GHK (H), 6 November – Whitecraigs (H), 27 November – Dumfries Saints (A), 4 December – Peebles (A), 11 December – Falkirk (H), 8 January – Stewart's Melville (A), 15 January – Gordonians (H), 22 January – Preston Lodge (A), 29 January – Hamilton (H), 19 February – Newton Stewart (A), 5 March Glasgow (H), 26 March – GHK (A), 2 April – Whitecraigs (A), 9 April, – Dumfries Saints (H).

November 13 and 20, March 12 and 19 and April 16 – May 21 are currently standby dates.