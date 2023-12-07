Fife teens in Barbarians team for landmark 200th anniversary rugby match

Two Fife rugby players are set to appear in a landmark game which will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the sport’s birth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stewart Payne from Kirkcaldy, and Adam Williamson, from Ceres, will represent Perthshire-based Strathallan School in the Barbarians Rugby team.

Stewart said: “It's an incredible honour to be chosen to represent the Barbarians U18 side. It's a fantastic opportunity to participate in one of the final matches of this historic series."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart, who has been playing rugby for six years, joined Strathallan this year from Kirkcaldy Rugby, and described the move as a “game-changer," adding: "The level of rugby I've been playing here has been higher than I’ve experienced before, and I'm thrilled to represent the school and Scotland next weekend. I'm determined to give it my all and be the best player I can for the team."

Stewart Payne and Adam Williamson (Pic: Strathallan School)

Adam, aged 16, has been an avid rugby player since P3, having started at the age of eight with Howe of Fife Rugby Club. He joined Strathallan in 2021 and has steadily progressed through the ranks, culminating in his instrumental role in leading the U16 XV to the Scottish Schools Final at Murrayfield last year.

Now a key player in the 1st XV backfield, Adam said he was thrilled to head to Rugby School for the match on the 9th of December.