Fife teens in Barbarians team for landmark 200th anniversary rugby match
Stewart Payne from Kirkcaldy, and Adam Williamson, from Ceres, will represent Perthshire-based Strathallan School in the Barbarians Rugby team.
Stewart said: “It's an incredible honour to be chosen to represent the Barbarians U18 side. It's a fantastic opportunity to participate in one of the final matches of this historic series."
Stewart, who has been playing rugby for six years, joined Strathallan this year from Kirkcaldy Rugby, and described the move as a “game-changer," adding: "The level of rugby I've been playing here has been higher than I’ve experienced before, and I'm thrilled to represent the school and Scotland next weekend. I'm determined to give it my all and be the best player I can for the team."
Adam, aged 16, has been an avid rugby player since P3, having started at the age of eight with Howe of Fife Rugby Club. He joined Strathallan in 2021 and has steadily progressed through the ranks, culminating in his instrumental role in leading the U16 XV to the Scottish Schools Final at Murrayfield last year.
Now a key player in the 1st XV backfield, Adam said he was thrilled to head to Rugby School for the match on the 9th of December.
"This is a rare opportunity for both of us," he added. "Being selected for the Barbarians means a lot to me. It will be the highest level of rugby I've ever played, and I'm genuinely excited to get stuck in.”