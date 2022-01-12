Kirkcaldy out for revenge at Beveridge Park

They are scheduled to play Gordonians at Beveridge Park in their first match since the end of November, with their last three games all called off due to a combination of poor weather and Covid-19.

It’s a match which club president Dave Foster describes as “crucial” and says he is also hoping for some revenge after the Aberdonians inflicted a 41-21 defeat on the Blues earlier in the season.

“This represents our first game since November 27 when we had a fantastic away win at Dumfries 13-44, and had hoped to use the momentum from that victory to finish the year in style," he says.

“Gordonians and Kirkcaldy sit joint second bottom of the league with 20 points each and though the Blues have two games in hand, a win on Saturday would be a massive lift for the team, and the club as a whole.

"Kirkcaldy lost the September fixture in Aberdeen with their worst performance of the season so there is plenty incentive to do well.”

The senior ladies team last played on 5th December with a home win against Liberton so will be keen to add to their points total when they play Grangemouth on Sunday at 2pm.

Mr Foster added: “Covid has impacted rugby at all levels within the club but there are excellent numbers of boys and girls of all ages training and playing, and enjoying the benefits of team sport.

“Of particular note is our U15/16 squad who won the Caledonian Regional League, winning all seven games played, including a top of the table clash with Strathmore back in November.

"With a squad of 27 players, and a strong coaching and management team, they produced consistently excellent performances, which bodes well for the future.