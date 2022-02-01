Kirkcaldy take the Bulls by the horn

Kirkcaldy were too strong for Hamilton at the weekend. (Pic: Michael Booth)

The wind on Saturday morning had the game in question as there would have been little point in having to retrieve every kicked ball from Denmark as Storm Malik made its presence felt.

Fortunately it had diminished to a strong breeze come kick off time.

The Blues side had a more experienced look about it and it was obvious from the outset that they were up for the challenge ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamilton are good friends and adversaries with both clubs’ fortunes being similar over the past few years in terms of league winning successes and subsequent relegations.

Early exchanges were even - both sides laying out their markers and getting used to the gusty wind that aided the visitors.

Kirkcaldy’s defence was good and restricted the visitors initial forays into their half to a penalty. Having gone behind - they made the perfect reply when Conar Littlejohn burst through to score under the posts and Fin Smith converted easily.

The Blues seemed to have doubled their tally but the referee saw a double movement.

They weren’t to be denied for long as Littlejohn again splintered the defence to score - Smith added the extras.

The Blues were in control and Marcus Salt further extended the lead as half time approached.

From a position of almost total control, the Blues allowed the visitors a try just on half time and the teams turned round at 21-8.

Hamilton started the second have with intensity but the Blues defence held out - the referee’s patience ran out with the Blues and Gav McKenxie and Craig Letham were given a rest for 10 minutes as the referee became ever more fussy about infringements.

The defence remained dogged and when they were back to 14 men - Danny Jennings arrowed over and the metronome like kicking of Fin Smith extended the lead further.

Returning to the field, Craig Letham joined into the back line to score a fifth try as the Blues punished the visitors further.

Hamilton continued to fight and the referee again reached for his yellow card to punish Marcus Salt for an infringement but alas they were unable to claw back any of the deficit.

It looked as if they had broken their second half duck with the last play of the game but the Blues defence held them up.

The referee’s final whistle saw the Blues smiling as they left the field 35-8 to the good.

There is now a 2 week break for the 6 Nations international fixtures before the Blues make the long trip south to Newton Stewart on 19 February.