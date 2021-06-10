Rugby returns for Kirkcaldy

KIrkcaldy Rugby Club have been given the green light to start the new season in September (Pic; Michael Booth)

Following a consultation with clubs and schools across the country, SR announced a league structure with promotion and relagation will go ahead for 2020/21.

Corgi George, Development Officer at Kirkcaldy, said the announcement “couldn't have been any better”.

“It's delightful news,” he said, “the guys have been trying to train as much as possible within the restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think what news will do will give the players that target to come back and try their hardest again.

“Up until now they've only really been going through the motions.”

The SR’s plans include fixture rescheduling as a consequence of any future restrictions imposed due to the pandemic and at least 65% of all league fixtures have to have been fulfilled for promotion and relegation within the leagues to be applied.

Mr George says KRC can now start making firm plans of their own.

“We will have some local activity throughout July and a Fife Festival in August ahead of the season starting in September,” he says.

“It's great for the guys to get back to as much normality as possible.

“That includes travelling to away matches to play.

“I think getting back to normal is the end goal for everybody, and not just in sport.”

“When we’re playing it’s a great atmosphere at the park.

“Sometimes on a Saturday afternoon you hear the roar from Stark's Park echoed by another roar from Beveridge Park two minutes later.

“Kirkcaldy is buzzing at those times when the two stadiums are packed.

“The noise lifts the players, they can feel the energy from the supporters.”

Rugby’s return, Mr George says, is a reward for the supporters who've backed the club throughout lockdown.

"They can now get back to doing what they want to do, which is watching games.

“We're a real close knit community at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club. A lot of people are related so get to see their sons, daughters, mums, dads, aunts and uncles all playing.

“What is going to happen over the next couple of months is so promising.