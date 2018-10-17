Rugby legend lends a hand

The SLM Blues quads were joined by Scotland rugby star Ross Ford on for a special coaching session at St Leonards School.

The Scotland hooker, who has played in three World Cups and is Scotland’s most-capped player, dropped in to share professional tips and techniques with junior and senior St Leonards-Madras teams.

The youngsters were all keen to hear what the rugby idol had to say, and took part in an excellent coaching session.

The session, generously donated by a St Leonards family, helped to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which is named after Scottish former rugby union player Doddie Weir, and raises funds to aid with research into Motor Neurone Disease.

Scottish rugby internationalist Andrew Turnbull, who coaches the St Leonards-Madras Blues squads, said it was an excellent experience for all of this who took part

He added: “We were very excited to be able to welcome Ross Ford to St Leonards earlier this month for a dedicated coaching session with the SLM Blues.

“The boys thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to meet and learn from a professional Scotland player, and our thanks goes to the Brown family for helping to make this happen.”

In 2017 Ford made his 110th test appearance for Scotland and overtook Chris Paterson as the most capped Scot to wear the famous blue jersey.

He grew up in Kelso, in the Borders.