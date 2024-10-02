​100-0 Fife derby win for Howe Crusaders versus Madras

Howe Crusaders beating Madras 100-0 at home at Duffus Park in Cupar on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

​It wasn’t cricket but Howe Crusaders ran up a scoreline more often seen in that sport than rugby as they hit a century at home in Cupar for a derby against fellow Fifers Madras on Saturday.

That Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 offered added incentive for victory as it was also the first half of a two-legged fixture for the two teams for the Kincaple Cup, with the return game being another double-header on Saturday, January 25, at Station Park in St Andrews.

The differing league fortunes of the two teams had kept them apart for a few years, so it was with a keen sense of history that a large crowd gathered in good weather to witness their reunion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crusaders started the game with a with a real sense of purpose, and from the first whistle to the last, they kept it well under control, running out 100-0 winners come the final whistle.

Madras, for their part, had struggled due to injuries to field a team at all and were reliant on the support of various guest players to help them make the fixture happen on the day.

As can happen with a team that haven’t played together before, they struggled and that lack of prior familiarity, coupled with the form of their hosts at Duffus Park, made it an unhappy day out for Madras.

They’ll be hoping they can get bodies back and turn their form around before their next fixture at home to Crieff and Strathearn on Saturday, October 12, with kick-off at 3pm.

Howe now sit second in the league table, on 20 points from four fixtures, with Glenrothes in possession of top spot, on 21 from five, and Madras bottom, on one from three.

Crusaders’ next fixture is also on the 12th at 3pm, away to second-from-bottom Aberfeldy.