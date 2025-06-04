14-point haul from ex-Howe of Fife scrum-half George Horne helps see Glasgow Warriors into United Rugby Championship play-off semis

George Horne scoring Glasgow Warriors’ fifth try during their 36-18 United Rugby Championship quarter-final play-off win hosting Cape Town’s Stormers at Scotstoun Stadium last Friday (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Glasgow Warriors)

A 14-point haul from former Howe of Fife scrum-half George Horne has helped take Glasgow Warriors to within 160 minutes of retaining their United Rugby Championship title.

​The 30-year-old scored a try and kicked three conversions and a penalty, taking his points tally for the Glaswegians to 526 in 138 appearances, as they got the better of Cape Town’s Stormers by 36-18 at home at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday in this year’s play-off quarter-finals.

Warriors’ other tries were touched down by openside flanker Rory Darge, right-winger Kyle Rowe at the double and No 8 Henco Venter, with Seabelo Senatla touching down twice for their South African visitors and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu adding a conversion and two penalties.

That result sets up a semi-final away to Leinster in Dublin this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45pm, and they’ll be hoping to get third time lucky after back-to-back defeats by the Irish outfit at their Aviva Stadium home ground – by 13-5 in the championship in mid-May and 52-0 in the European Rugby Champions Cup in April.

Horne, a former pupil of Cupar’s Bell Baxter High School, is hoping Warriors can come good when it counts again after finishing the regular season in fourth place, 17 points behind table-toppers Leinster.

“We’d done a lot of losing big games in the past and that kind of probably gave us the experience to work out what was needed to be done to win it last year, but you can’t just expect that to happen again – we’ve got to make it happen,” he said.

“We’ve got a good, experienced team now. We’ve been there and done it, but it’s going to have to be done again if we want to keep going further in this competition.

“We can’t just rest on the laurels of what we did last year.

Cameron Hanekom in action for Pretoria’s Bulls during their 42-33 United Rugby Championship play-off quarter-final win hosting Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

“We’ll use the experience of winning those tight games, but we know we’ve got to turn up if we’re going to do it again.

“Going into this part of the season, you definitely want to be at your best, and we’ve maybe not hit those straps yet, but hopefully we’ve left it until the right time.”

Fellow ex-Howe player Jamie Ritchie won’t be keeping Horne company in the semis as Edinburgh were beaten 42-33 away to Pretoria’s Bulls in their last-eight tie on Saturday.