15 tries scored as Howe of Fife beat West of Scotland 59-41 in last home league match of season

Howe of Fife hat-trick hero Duncan McIntyre on the ball against West of Scotland at home at Cupar's Duffus Park on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Within nine minutes of kick-off at Cupar’s Duffus Park, Howe were leading 21-3.

Centre Duncan McIntyre showed strength and a subtle sidestep or two to score the first of the day’s many tries, with fly-half Dom Martin adding the extra two points.

Their visitors from East Dunbaertonshire’s Milngavie replied with a Lewis Howick penalty before a sublime interplay of passes between Martin and McIntyre allowed winger Ryan Powles to dive under the posts, Martin slotting over the conversion.

The forwards were next on the scoresheet, a rampaging run from Euan Bisset seeing him scamper over the line and Martin once more accurate with the boot afterwards.

West responded with two quickfire scores touched down by Adam Dunford and Jack McCallum, both converted by Howick, reducing the deficit to five points.

Howe bounced back with two of their own from Rory Johnstone and Powles, Martin converting one but not the other.

Despite being left short-handed by two yellow cards in six minutes, one for Andrew Love for a high tackle and a team yellow for Elliot Weir for offside, West got back into it, winger Fraser Brand intercepting a pass from McIntyre and running the length of the field and Howick converting his solo try.

Will Hodgkins responded by charging through the West defence to score by the posts and an easy two points followed for Martin.

At the break, Howe led 40-24 and with the restart of proceedings, rain started adding to the difficulty factor.

West were first on the scoresheet with an unconverted Connor Moran-Smith try.

McIntyre, popping up everywhere, scored his second try in response, Martin converting.

It was then Howe’s turn to be outnumbered, Jamie Thomson receiving a yellow for a seemingly innocuous choke tackle.

West made their extra player count by scoring two tries through Martin Wallace and Darren Allan, one converted by Howick, to pull back to within six points at 47-41.

With the game in the balance, Howe stormed back to score two more tries.

McIntrye skipped past the defence, striding out to score, and that was followed by full-back Eden Cruickshank scoring and Martin converting.

It had been a bonkers game, with attacks executed clinically by both sides, though the same could not be said about their defences.

That win leaves Howe third in the table on 59 points from 17 fixtures ahead of a trip to Glasgow to play second-from-bottom Cartha Queen’s Park on Saturday, March 2, with kick-off at 3pm.