44-8 win at Grangemouth keeps Howe Crusaders seven points clear at top of table

Howe Crusaders pictured after their 24-10 victory at Crieff and Strathearn the Saturday before (Pic: Innes Petrie)

The game started with the Fifers taking the game to their hosts, and that early pressure resulted in a good score and conversion.

With 10 minutes gone, one of the Grangemouth players unfortunately suffered a serious injury, resulting in a 45-minute delay. That enforced break threw the Howe team out of their stride and Grangemouth took advantage to go in front by a single point from a try and a penalty.

It was not until the last 10 minutes of the first half that Howe’s players got back into their early game rhythm, and two converted tries by the visitors during that period put them 17-8 up at half-time.

The second half was played with far better concentration levels from the Cupar club and that showed as their score steadily built up, with 26 points gained to no further score from Grangemouth, making the final scoreline 44-8.

Howe again showed a very determined defence and their ability to strike from deep when under pressure was a real worry for the home side in the first half.

There were good points and bad points on the day. More pressure on the opposition when they have possession, especially at lineouts, is an area that needs to improve, but one definite positive was that when all the Howe replacements entered the fray in the second half, it had no effect on the high concentration level and tempo that the team were displaying. Having a full and strong bench has been a feature all season for the team.

Crusaders are still unbeaten in the league, with eight wins from eight fixtures, yielding 40 points, with one game to go before the league splits, away to Rosyth Sharks on Saturday, February 18.

After that, the division will be split into a top half and bottom half, and the the top five teams will then play each other once in a round of four fixtures, as will the bottom half.

Howe, being 21 points clear of sixth place, will be in the top half of the split, but teams in the middle of the table are still contesting who ends up where, Rosyth, with 17 points from seven matches, being one of them, so a tough game is to be expected there.