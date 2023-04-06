Aberfeldy bring Howe Crusaders’ unbeaten streak in rugby’s Tennent’s Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 3 to an end

Members of Howe Crusaders' squad at Aberfeldy on Saturday (Pic: Innes Petrie)

The hosts started the game in determined fashion and went 7-0 up eight minutes in to go 7-0 up, making that 12-0 on the half-hour mark.

Howe dominated the end of the first half, though, and pegged Aberfeldy back to 12-7.

The second half was very much a re-run of the first, Aberfeldy making the early running and getting their rewards with another try and a penalty.

The young Howe team got stronger as the game went on and Aberfeldy’s legs started to tire but they could only add a converted try and could not close the gap further, leaving Aberfeldy’s 100% home record intact with a 20-14 victory.

A bit more composure in possession and some better decision-making and Crusaders could easily have picked up an away victory to keep up their 100% record, however.

The game offered many plus points too, the biggest being that the visitors started the day with ten teenagers in their ranks, hopefully boding well for the future of the team.

Tomorrow sees the Crusaders play their last game of the season versus Dunfermline’s seconds under floodlights at home at Cupar’s Duffus Park, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

After that post-split play-off, the team, currently on 56 points from a dozen fixtures, will be presented with this year’s league trophy.