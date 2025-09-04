Alloa next up after Howe ​Crusaders lose out by 33-10 away to Grangemouth Stags

Howe Crusaders beating Alloa 34-13 at home at Cupar’s Duffus Park in September (Photo: Chris Reekie)

​Howe Crusaders were unable to keep up their winning start in rugby’s Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 away to Grangemouth Stags on Saturday, losing out by 33-10.

​That defeat, following on from a 55-11 victory at home to Panmure at Cupar’s Duffus Park seven days earlier, leaves them fifth in their new league’s Caledonia MIdlands conference, level with sixth-placed Stags and seventh-placed Hillfoots on five points from two fixtures.

Next up is a visit from Alloa, currently one league place and one point better off than them, this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Clackmannanshire club are fellow newcomers to the conference, having gone up from Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 with the Fifers in the summer.

Their meetings a division down last season yielded mixed fortunes, with Crusaders winning 34-13 at home last September but losing 27-22 in the reverse fixture on the road at Earlsfield three months later.

That same division’s scheduled fixture for Glenrothes at home to Crieff and Strathearn on Saturday was postponed due to the prospective visitors being unable to muster a team, triggering a three-point sanction.

Glens are due to host Stirling County this Saturday, with fellow Fifers Madras away to Kirkcaldy’s seconds, both 3pm kick-offs.

One fixture apiece into the new term, Glenrothes and the St Andrews side are at opposite ends of the table, the former at the bottom of the standings without any points and the latter second, level on five points with table-toppers Stirling and third-placed Kirkcaldy.