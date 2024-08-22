​Away-day at GHA next up as Howe of Fife continue warming up for next rugby season

New recruit Jack Denton on his way to scoring a try on his debut as Howe of Fife beat Strathmore 41-19 in a pre-season friendly at home at Cupar's Duffus Park on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

​Howe of Fife continue their preparations for the coming rugby season with a friendly away to higher-level opposition in the form of Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians this Saturday.

That pre-season warm-up against GHA, runners-up to Ayr in Scottish National League Division 1 last time out, kicks off at 1pm at Braidholm.

It follows a 41-19 friendly win at home at Cupar’s Duffus Park on Saturday gone to National 4’s Strathmore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe's line-up included a batch of youngsters starting their senior careers after stepping up from last year's under-18s.

Winger Owen Anderson going over for his first try for Howe of Fife's first XV as they beat Strathmore 41-19 in a pre-season friendly at home at Cupar's Duffus Park on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

As a competitive pre-season workout, it proved to be a good test for head coach Stewart Lathangie’s side ahead of the coming season as their Angus opposition were well organised and kept control of the ball for long periods, asking questions of the hosts’ defence.

The Fifers’ defence stood up well throughout to that examination of their credentials, and going the other way, their trademark ability to strike from any area of the pitch created numerous opportunities, with forwards and backs combining well to record seven tries to their visitors’ three.

Howe’s first competitive match of next season is a national league cup pool game at home to Dunfermline on Saturday, August 31, with kick-off at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s one of two Fife derbies their pool, one of eight, has to offer, the other being away to Kirkcaldy on saturday, November 2, with kick-off at 2pm.

Howe of Fife captain Fraser Allan on the ball as they beat Strathmore 41-19 in a pre-season friendly at home at Cupar's Duffus Park on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

Their concluding pool fixture is away to Falkirk on Saturday, December 14, also at 2pm.

They begin their next National 3 campaign at home to Allan Glen’s on Saturday, September 14, also at 3pm.

Fraser Allan continues as captain of Howe’s first XV, with Gregor Smith and Will Howley as vice-skippers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole coaching group are excited for the season ahead,” said Lathangie.

Howe of Fife beating Strathmore 41-19 in a pre-season friendly at home at Cupar's Duffus Park on Saturday (Photo: Chris Reekie)

“Fraser is continuing to grow as first XV captain and really drives the standards of the whole squad, gaining experience again with Caledonia then Glasgow A last season. That allowed him to bring back some of that knowledge and implement it at Duffus.

“It’s also great to have Gregor Smith back from a stint at Stirling and in the Super6 with Stirling Wolves, along with Will Howley stepping up to vice-captaincy.”