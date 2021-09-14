Away defeat for Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy came off second best as they lost to Falkirk.

It was an impressive sight to see both clubs two senior sides standing together in silence in a moment’s reflection following the passing of Falkirk legend and founding member Alex Ronnay before kick off.

Unfortunately for the Blues Falkirk were to put on a fine display in his memory.

The game started briskly with the home side trying to take early ascendency - the Kirkcaldy defence stood firm though and both sides traded blows.

The Blues forwards showed their abilities early with a massive push on a scrum which sent the home pack reeling backwards some 10 metres.

The game was being played predominantly in the Blues half but the early pressure only netted the home side a penalty.

Sloppiness at the lineout was to cost Kirkcaldy dear when Falkirk captain Harry Russell was allowed to run through unchallenged for the first try which was converted.

Again the Blues defence seemed intent on making life difficult for themselves when they conceded easy possession and were again punished by the home side as Geregor Ramsay scored a second try.

The Blues at last seemed to take this as a wake up call and began to build pressure - the home side were resolute in defence though. A quick tap penalty saw Rhys Bonner score.

Half time came and at 15-5 the Blues had given notice of their ability to trouble the home side.

The Kirkcaldy revival continued when Finlay Smith sent a penalty over after pressure on the home side defence was rewarded.

Further pressure saw the ball surrendered easily and Falkirk ran 70 metres up the field for Blair Gichrist to score.

Another period of Blues pressure again saw individual errors conceded possession and Falkirk took full advantage to score a well worked try again and secure their bonus point.

Kirkcaldy were struggling now and sloppy defence saw Falkirk add another two tries and the game was well out of reach at 39-8.

The home side then took over the Blues mantle of unforced errors. Connor Wood charged over after great work and the last play of the game saw a penalty try awarded to the Blues as they finished strongly.

The final scoreline of 39-22 probably flattered both sides - Falkirk undoubtedly the better side, clinical in punishing the all too frequent errors that led to too many easy scores and the Blues were well out of contention before their late points haul.

Back to the training field and physio table for head coach Quinny Sanft and his boys.

Positives from the game being four youngsters Kai Penman, Robbie McLean, Jordan Sneddon and Stewart Small making their 1st XV debuts and none of them have anything to be embarrassed about in their performance.

The 2nd XV were unlucky to go down 27-21 to Falkirk 2nd XV in a close and hard fought game.

The Colts did recover some pride for the club with a resounding 36-10 victory over the Kelpies in spite of a number of injuries hampering them.