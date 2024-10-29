Kirkcaldy skipper Fin Smith kicking a conversion during the 26-21 home league defeat against GHK last Saturday (Pics by Michael Booth)

After leading his team to a third consecutive National 2 defeat last Saturday, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club captain Fin Smith has blamed ‘basic errors’ for all three tries conceded in the 26-21 home loss to GHK.

Assessing the defeat which means early season league leaders Kirkcaldy are now down to fourth place with 21 points from seven matches, Smith told the Fife Free Press: “As a team we’ve probably just been making too many basic mistakes.

"In the first half we pretty much had all of the ball but we shipped three really soft scores.

"Going into the second half it was tight but we couldn’t claw it back.

Kirkcaldy celebrate scoring a try in last weekend's defeat

"We were still making mistakes and we weren’t playing the basic structure. Probably that falls on me as captain and stand off, not implementing that and getting boys on track.

"I’ll take a fair bit of stick for that probably.

"In the first four games of the season everything was clicking and we were going pretty well. The last three games the errors have crept in.”

Last weekend’s contest started badly for Quintan Sanft’s hosts as their Glasgow West End visitors went 7-0 up after nine minutes when Calum Moglia’s try was converted by Charlie Greaves.

A hectic race for the ball in the league game at Beveridge Park

But Kirkcaldy were level at 7-7 on 26 minutes when Rory Brown picked up and drove over following a scrum drive, before Smith added the extras with his boot.

The Glasgow outfit’s captain Calum Busby then touched down for an unconverted score after GHK had stolen the ball, before it was 5-19 when a Sandy Greaves try was converted on 35 minutes.

The Blues closed to within five points by half-time when Dayle Turner went over the whitewash and Smith was successful with the conversion.

Into the second half and Gavin McKirdy gave GHK their bonus point try which was converted for 14-26.

The scoring was completed on 66 minutes when the Blues’ Matt Collins went over for the final try, converted by Smith.

Kirkcaldy have no competitive fixture this Saturday and will return to league duties at Berwick on Saturday, November 9 for a 2pm kick-off.

Smith said: “We’ve got four full sessions before the next game and we’ll definitely be working hard to try and rectify the last three games that have been below par.

"It will give some boys a chance to rest up. For any boys that are carrying knocks, it’s ideal to have a weekend off.

"I think it’s definitely a good thing that we can take our time, work out where we’ve gone wrong and get back on track.”