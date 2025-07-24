British and Irish Lions plaque tribute for Howe of Fife stalwart David Rollo

By Darin Hutson
Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 10:39 BST
Howe of Fife’s David Rollo, left, being presented with a plaque and jersey marking his participation in 1962’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa (Photo: Chris Reekie)placeholder image
​Howe of Fife’s only British and Irish Lion ever, prop David Rollo, has been presented with a plaque marking his contribution to the multinational squad’s 1962 tour of South Africa.

​The 91-year-old, a farmer away from the rugby pitch, was given that plaque, to be put on display at the Cupar club’s Duffus Park home ground, and a 2025 Australian tour jersey by insurance firm Howden, this year’s front-of-shirt sponsor.

Though not selected for any of their four test matches, three of them defeats and the other a draw, Rollo, a former pupil of Cupar’s Bell Baxter High School, did play in 13 provincial games against the likes of Rhodesia, Natal, Transvaal and two university teams.

His teammates on that tour included Welsh lock Willie John McBride, Irish full-back Tom Kiernan and Selkirk winger Ronnie Cowan.

Rollo was also capped for Scotland 40 times between 1959 and 1968.

