British and Irish Lions plaque tribute for Howe of Fife stalwart David Rollo
The 91-year-old, a farmer away from the rugby pitch, was given that plaque, to be put on display at the Cupar club’s Duffus Park home ground, and a 2025 Australian tour jersey by insurance firm Howden, this year’s front-of-shirt sponsor.
Though not selected for any of their four test matches, three of them defeats and the other a draw, Rollo, a former pupil of Cupar’s Bell Baxter High School, did play in 13 provincial games against the likes of Rhodesia, Natal, Transvaal and two university teams.
His teammates on that tour included Welsh lock Willie John McBride, Irish full-back Tom Kiernan and Selkirk winger Ronnie Cowan.
Rollo was also capped for Scotland 40 times between 1959 and 1968.