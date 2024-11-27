Busy weekend sees Fife athletes competing from Liverpool to Benidorm!

Fife runners from Fife AC, Kirkcaldy Wizards and RunSum who competed in the Benidorm Half Marathon

Last weekend saw Fife Athletic Club’s Lewis Rodgers run 27:37 in the senior men's 8km race at the British Cross Country Challenge, incorporating European trials, at Sefton Park in Liverpool, to finish 43rd out of 538 runners.

In the 8km senior women's race, Rodgers’ clubmate Jennifer Cruickshanks ran 37:01 to be 79th out of 308 runners.

Fife AC's Sarah Coutts managed 22:01 for 35th position out of 56 runners in the 5.6km senior women's under-23 race.

And clubmate Reiss Marshall, competing in the 4.4km junior men's under-20 race, ran 14:31 for 24th spot out of the 160 runners competing.

Valerie Symon has been named Kirkcaldy Wizards' Wizard of the Month

At the Benidorm Half Marathon, where Kirkcaldy Wizards honoured their late coach Derek Adamson, Fife AC's Jamie Lessels ran 1:16:18, with clubmate Ben Kinninmonth finishing in 1:18:14 and Scott McClung achieving a landmark PB of 1:19:02.

Jamie Greig ran 1:23:21 and Ryan Gray crossed the finish line in 1:25:00.

At the Water of Leith Half Marathon, Fife AC’s Kevin Wallace was second in 1:27:31, with his clubmate Graeme Syme fourth in 1:31:09.

Laura Muir was second female in 1:42:54, while Alison Sutherland was third female veteran 40 in 1:43:15.

At the approximately 5 mile Tufty Trail Race, starting near Strathmiglo Village Hall and taking in the Lomonds and forest trails in Drumdeel Woods before a downhill finish, Fife AC's Stephen

Dickson was third male and fourth overall in 40:11.

Kirkcaldy Wizard Vikki Laing achieved a podium ranking as third female and 16th overall, with a time of 46:37.

Meanwhile, Kirkcaldy Wizards crowned Valerie Symon as their Wizard of Month in recognition of her outstanding progress across a number of distances.

Fittingly, Symon completed her longest ever distance by running the full 30 miles from Edinburgh Castle to Kirkcaldy as part of the annual Escape from the Capital run.

Iona Penman also ran her longest distance, as she completed a 50km distance on the same route.

There were a number of Wizards completed their longest ever distance. In addition to the seven hardy souls that completed the full 30-mile journey to Kirkcaldy, there were also those who completed a marathon distance to Burntisland, 22 miles to Aberdour and 17 miles to Inverkeithing.