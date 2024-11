Assistant coach Peter Horne arriving to watch Scotland beat Portugal 59-21 at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Former Howe of Fife player ​Peter Horne takes charge of his first rugby match as Scotland A head coach versus Chile at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday and he says he’s happy that some of his match-day squad would rather not be there.

Pete Horne on Scotland A