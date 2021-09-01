Clubs prepare for new season at Fife rugby festival

Gregor Smith runs in a try for Howe. Picture by Chris Reekie

With the new rugby season nearing, sides made the most of the chance to get on the field against some top class competition.

Trophies were competed for on the day with competing teams being split into two tiers and games lasting 20 minutes.

Tier one saw the Howe Crusaders, Scots DG, Madras, Waid Academy and Rosyth compete with Kirkcaldy, Howe of Fife, University of St Andrews, Glenrothes and Dunfermline in tier two.

Winners of the senior tier competition, St Andrews University. Picture by Chris Reekie

The tier two sides started the day across the two pitches at the Duffus.

In tier one, Madras won the shield with the Scots DG settling for the plate.

Winners in tier two were the University of St Andrews who collected the cup.

The Howe of Fife came up just short in the end in their tier against the students but will be content with their afternoon’s work.

Howe take on Kirkcaldy in fort of a packed stand. Pic by Chris Reekie

Crowds packed the stand at Duffus with fans now relishing the return of competitive league action.

That begins this weekend with the Howe of Fife ready to begin their Tennent’s National League Division 3 campaign at home to Hillhead Jordan.

Last season was, of course, disrupted because of the Covid-19 pandemic but clubs will be optimistic about getting this term completed with no disruptions.

Kick off this weekend at Duffus Park is scheduled for 3pm.