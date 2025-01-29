Cup win a consolation as Howe Crusaders lose Fife derby at Madras

Howe Crusaders celebrating winning the Kincaple Cup despite losing 33-24 at Madras on Saturday (Photo: Innes Petrie)

​Howe Crusaders were both winners and losers in their Fife derby away to Madras on Saturday but they’ll regard themselves as having lost more than they gained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though beaten 33-24 by their St Andrews hosts, the 100-0 hiding they handed out to their fellow Fifers in the reverse fixture at Cupar’s Duffus Park in September left them 91 better off on aggregate over the two games, earning them the Kincaple Cup.

That piece of silverware was one of two sources of consolation for Howe of Fife’s reserves for letting slip an opportunity to go top of in rugby’s Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2, along with a try bonus point, narrowing the gap to table-toppers Alloa to four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madras had brought in reinforcements since their treble-figure thumping in September and they served notice that they’re now an altogether-tougher proposition by claiming first blood via a breakaway try from inside-centre Serevi Waqa on 20 minutes.

Crusaders struck back two minutes later with a try from scrum-half Inver Petrie, converted by right-winger David Stewart 1m from the touchline, and that was followed by another try from loosehead prop Kieran Jeffrey soon afterwards to make the score 12-7 to the visitors. Madras regained the lead on the half-hour mark with a try from replacement Esala Naiqua, followed by another two touched down by full-back Tusevanaia Nave and No 8 Sailosi Takayawa, to make the half-time score 28-12 in their favour. A second of the day for Waqa just after the restart left the Crusaders with it all to do and things got tougher after captain Daryl Warrender was sin-binned for a high tackle but they overcame that adversity with two tries by lock Findlay McIntosh either side of a yellow card for home blindside flanker Ciaran Hynd.

That was as good as it got, though, with that result leaving Howe second on 39 points from ten fixtures and Glenrothes and Madras fifth and sixth respectively, both on 26 from nine.

Howe and Madras return to action on Saturday, February 8, the former at home to Aberfeldy and the latter away to Crieff and Strathearn, both 2pm kick-offs.