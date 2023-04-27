Cupar’s Duffus Park to host warm-up game versus soldiers for Caledonia Reds

Howe of Fife's Fraser Allan (Pic: Chris Reekie)

That game at Howe of Fife’s home ground, kicking off at 3pm, is a warm-up for the Reds’ knockout fixture against Glasgow and the West at Canal Park in Inverness on Saturday, May 13.

The winners of that tie, also kicking off at 3pm, will go on to play either South of Scotland or Edinburgh in the revived championship’s final on Sunday, May 21, at Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians’ 3,700-capacity Braidholm home ground, with the losers contesting a third-place play-off.

Reds and Dundee head coach Colin Sangster oversaw a training camp at Strathallan School, near Perth, on Sunday, along with assistant coaches Kevin Wyness, Sam Mountain and Junior Bulumakau.

A 34-strong extended training squad, co-captained by Falkirk’s Harry Russell and Highland’s Shaun Blair, includes Howe’s Fraser Allan and former player Dom Martin, now at Edinburgh’s Heriot’s Blues.

Admission to Saturday’s game will cost £5 for adults and under-18s will be allowed in for free.