Cupar’s Duffus Park to host warm-up game versus soldiers for Caledonia Reds
Cupar’s Duffus Park is to host a match between Scottish inter-district rugby championship contenders Caledonia Reds and a British Army side this coming Saturday.
That game at Howe of Fife’s home ground, kicking off at 3pm, is a warm-up for the Reds’ knockout fixture against Glasgow and the West at Canal Park in Inverness on Saturday, May 13.
The winners of that tie, also kicking off at 3pm, will go on to play either South of Scotland or Edinburgh in the revived championship’s final on Sunday, May 21, at Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians’ 3,700-capacity Braidholm home ground, with the losers contesting a third-place play-off.
Reds and Dundee head coach Colin Sangster oversaw a training camp at Strathallan School, near Perth, on Sunday, along with assistant coaches Kevin Wyness, Sam Mountain and Junior Bulumakau.
A 34-strong extended training squad, co-captained by Falkirk’s Harry Russell and Highland’s Shaun Blair, includes Howe’s Fraser Allan and former player Dom Martin, now at Edinburgh’s Heriot’s Blues.
Admission to Saturday’s game will cost £5 for adults and under-18s will be allowed in for free.
Also in the Reds’ squad are Kirkcaldy's Rhys Bonner and ex-Blue Jacob Ramsay, plus past and present Stirling County players Cieran Wood, Stef Yarrow, Callum Hunter, James Imrie and Callum Macpherson and Highland’s Paddy Boyer, Jake Mills, Oscar Baird, Calum Carson, Magnus Hendry, Steven Murray, Patrick Ratumaiseses, Ripini Rokodunguni and Seamus Ross.