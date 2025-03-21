Definitive day for Kirkcaldy Rugby Club's National League Cup bid

Fin Smith is hoping for a cup favour from Howe of Fife (Pic Michael Booth)

Although Kirkcaldy Rugby Club are back in Arnold Clark National League Division 2 action at Newton Stewart tomorrow (Saturday) in a 3pm kick-off, the minds of many of a Blues persuasion will be on what is happening at a game kicking off simultaneously some 18 miles away in Cupar.

For Howe of Fife’s home National League Cup Pool 7 encounter against Falkirk at Duffus Park will determine whether Kirkcaldy make progress in the tournament.

To pip current group leaders Kirkcaldy by topping the group and booking a home quarter-final against Berwick in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, March 29, Falkirk must beat their National 3 hosts by 14 points or more while securing a four-try bonus point.

Kirkcaldy skipper Fin Smith told the Fife Free Press: “The Howe of Fife v Falkirk game will be at the back of our minds for sure. But I’m pretty confident most of the boys will be focused on our game.

"I think after the defeat in our last league game (a 46-25 home reverse against Berwick on March 1), a lot of the boys will be wanting to set the record straight.

"If we win our last two games we’ll finish fourth which would be a massive step forward for the club after last season. It would put us in a good position for next year.

"I think the cup situation is definitely favourable for Falkirk as they know what they have to do to qualify.

"Obviously that could play both ways if Falkirk focus more on the points situation and less on the performance.

"But I’m pretty sure Falkirk will just go up there looking to put in a good performance, secure the win and build on that.

"Howe of Fife only have one league game left this season, so they’ll be verty much focused on their league campaign.

"I think if they win their last game in the league with a bonus point they will be promoted to our league.

"So whether they choose to rest players for the Falkirk game, I don’t know, because they can’t get through in the cup.

"I think Falkirk are in a pretty strong position. I’d be surprised if Falkirk didn’t manage to get the job done, as they are a pretty handy side who are sitting third in our league.

"But you never know, I’m hoping Howe can do us a wee favour there to be honest. It would be nice to see.”