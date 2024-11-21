Derbies at double on way for Howe of Fife’s firsts and seconds versus Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

Howe of Fife beating Kirkcaldy 19-17 in March (Pic: Michael Booth)

​Howe of Fife return to action after a weekend off with a Fife derby away to Kirkcaldy this Saturday in Scottish rugby’s national league cup.

​The Cupar club, currently third in Arnold Clark National League Division 3, will be taking on opposition third in the next division up in that cup pool match but they’re not daunted by that disparity in their places in the standings, having got the better of their fellow Fifers on the road just eight months ago, according to head coach Stewart Lathangie.

Saturday’s game – originally scheduled for Saturday, November 2, but postponed three weeks – kicks off at Beveridge Park at 3pm and it will be almost an exact re-run of the second-round cup tie Howe won by 19-17 in March.

It’ll be Howe’s first pool game but Kirkcaldy and the other team in their group, their Arnold Clark National League Division 2 rivals Falkirk, have played each other already, drawing 39-39 at Camelon in August.

Both Howe and Kirkcaldy go into this weekend’s game eight fixtures into their current campaigns, the former on 28 points and the latter on 25.

Howe’s remaining pool match, at home to Falkirk, last season’s cup-winners, is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, with kick-off at 2pm.

Lathangie is looking forward to going up against opposite number Quintan Sanft again on Saturday, saying: “Our next game is an exciting one as it’s a rematch of our cup game last year.

“They’re going very well at the moment so it will be tough at Beveridge Park.”

Howe’s next league fixture is a trip to East Dunbartonshire to take on table-toppers Allan Glen’s on Saturday, November 30, with kick-off in Bishopbriggs at 2pm.

Howe Crusaders have also got a Fife derby lined up for this Saturday, hosting Glenrothes at Duffus Park, with kick-off at 2pm, in Arnold Clark Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 and the other Fifers in their table, Madras, host Hillfoots in St Andrews at the same time.