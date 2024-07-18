​Derby days on way for Howe Crusaders next rugby season

Howe Crusaders hosting Crieff and Strathearn in rugby's Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 3 in February last year (Pic: Innes Petrie)

​Next rugby season includes four derby days for Howe Crusaders as they’ll be sharing a table with two sets of fellow Fifers, Glenrothes and Madras.

​The Cupar club’s reserves will be late to the party as one team will have to sit out each fixture card due to the odd number of teams, nine, making up Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 2 and it’ll be their turn on the season’s opening day, Saturday, August 31.

That opening day features a Fife derby taking Madras to Glenrothes’ Carleton Park home ground but Crusaders’ campaign won’t begin until they host Alloa at Duffus Park the Saturday after, September 7, with Madras being the team taking a day off that weekend.

Howe’s second string play their first derby on Saturday, September 28, at home to Madras, and another follows on Saturday, November 23, when the Glens come calling.

Their next one, away to Madras in St Andrews, isn’t until Saturday, January 25, and their last one, at Glenrothes on Saturday, March 22, is also their season finale.

All those fixtures kick off at 3pm except November 23 and January 25’s, both those games starting an hour earlier.

Crusaders have got a warm-up ahead of that campaign lined up for Saturday, August 24, at 1pm at home to upcoming league rivals Bannockburn.

Howe of Fife have also got a pre-season friendly arranged, for the prior Saturday at 2pm, hosting Strathmore.