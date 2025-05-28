Ex-Howe flanker Jamie Ritchie tells of disappointment at Lions snub but says he’s satisfied he couldn’t have done any more to play his way into reckoning

Jamie Ritchie during Edinburgh’s 47-17 United Rugby Championship win at home to Ulster at the capital’s Hive Stadium this month (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

Former Howe of Fife flanker Jamie Ritchie has told of his disappointment at missing out on a British and Irish Lions call-up but says he’s satisfied that he couldn’t have done any more to play his way into contention.

The 28-year-old, also formerly a player for Madras in St Andrews, missed out on a place in head coach Andy Farrell’s initial 38-man squad for this summer’s tour but reckons he’s played well enough for Edinburgh and Scotland to have been in with “a real shout” to earn selection.

That door might not be fully closed yet as Farrell, 50 this Friday, and his back-room team, including Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel, are intending to add at least two players to his squad before they play Argentina in Ireland on Friday, June 20, and injury replacements might well be required too but Ritchie says he’s focusing on his club’s United Rugby Championship play-off quarter-final away to Pretoria’s Bulls in South Africa this weekend for now.

“Personally, I feel like I’d done all I could in terms of how I performed and stuff, so I was comfortable with that,” he told this week’s BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

“At the end of the day, it’s down to someone’s opinion and decision-making and what they feel they need in their squad. At that point, it’s outside of my control.

“For 2021, I feel like I was further away than I was this year, but I was more upset then. I’m a bit more mature now in terms of how I react to these things.

“Obviously it would have been nice to have that moment, but I'm comfortable with the performances that I’ve put in to put myself in the mix.

“I said that to my wife because she was quite upset when we watched it together. I said to her ‘if you look at the position we were in a year ago after the Six Nations, when it hadn’t gone the way I wanted to in terms of selection and missing out on the captaincy and humming and hawing about whether or not I was going to go on the summer tour, if we’d said we’d be sitting here on the Lions announcement day feeling like we were in with a real shout and then disappointed when it didn’t happen, we would absolutely have taken it’.

“That’s the perspective that I’m taking on at the moment. I felt like I did all I could. The call didn’t come and that’s OK.”

Asked if he had been given any indication that he might be on a standby list, Ritchie said: “I spoke to JD afterwards around some of the thinkings around selection.

“I’ve not heard about anything official, but I’m just trying to stay fit and concentrating on playing well for Edinburgh.”

If Edinburgh lose at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm, that will be Ritchie’s Edinburgh career over after almost 11 years as he’s on the move to French Top 14 team Perpignan this summer but progress to the last four would see opportunity knock to add to his 124 appearances for the capital city side since October 2018.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s last-eight tie, he said: “We know the Bulls are coming with a physical threat and we always seem to step up in those games, so that’s something we’ll be looking to do again at the weekend.

“Loftus Versfeld is a hard place to go to but it’s not necessarily a place that they’ve not been beaten at.”

This week’s Scottish rugby podcast can be heard at https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p07nvrfp/episodes/downloads