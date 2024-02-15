​Ex Howe of Fife flanker Jamie Ritchie being backed to win back place in Scottish national rugby team

Jamie Ritchie during a Scotland training session at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium last Friday (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

​The ex-Howe of Fife flanker played for the first hour of the Scots’ 27-26 victory in Wales seven days previously but wasn’t even given a place on the bench at the weekend.

The 27-year-old has been assured by head coach Gregor Townsend that he might still have a part to play in 2024’s tournament, however and Everitt, 54, is also expecting him to see him add to the 47 caps he’s picked up since making his international debut in 2018 before too long.

In the meantime, Ritchie is one of several interationals released for selection by Edinburgh for their United Rugby Championship game away to Italy’s Parma Zebre this Friday, with kick-off at 7.35pm, prior to returning to training with Scotland ahead of their game at home to England at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, February 24, at 4.45pm.

Matt Fagerson during a Scotland training session last Friday at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

“At times, Jamie has lost out on selection due to injury or strategy,” said his club gaffer. “This time I think it was on form.

“It’s a great opportunity for Jamie now to put his hand up. Fortunately for him, he’s got that opportunity on Friday night and show what he’s worth.

“He has put in some good performances for Edinburgh throughout the season, but sometimes it happens that you have a dip.

“It’s about how you get up. He’s certainly got that character – he’s a fighter, he’s a warrior and he’ll be back and fighting for contention again.”

George Horne during a Scotland training session at Edinburgh's Oriam last week (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Explaining his absence from Saturday’s match-day 23, Townsend, 50, said: “We had a good look at the back-row and what the best blend would be and we went with a Glasgow back-row due to the cohesion they have, knowing each others’ games and, most importantly, the blend they have.

“Jamie was vice-captain the week before and part of a very good performance in those first 45 minutes.

“He helped Finn with his leadership, really helped the team in the week and then played well.

“I felt he wasn’t able to get his strengths out because of the way the game was being refereed. Wales managed to get a number of penalties in the tackle area, and we weren’t getting any.

“I’m sure Jamie would have had a bigger influence if the game had been refereed differently.

“Jamie’s responded outstandingly well as a person and team-mate and also in the way he’s trained and played in the last couple of games. He’ll be in the mix again for the game against England.”