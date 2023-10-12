Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland’s exit from the 2023 cup in France following their 36-14 loss to Ireland on Saturday night was also their third pool-stage knockout in nine tournaments.

Scotland captain Ritchie was a spectator for much of Saturday’s tournament swan-song, going off with a shoulder injury 18 minutes in, with Matt Fagerson replacing him and Finn Russell taking over as skipper.

The 27-year-old was one of two former Howe players in head coach Gregor Townsend’s match-day squad, scrum-half George Horne being among the replacements and coming on for Darcy Graham with 49 minutes on the clock.

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie acknowledging fans after his side's 36-14 Rugby World Cup loss to Ireland at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday (Pic: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Another ex-player for the Cupar club, Horne’s elder brother Peter, was at the Paris match too as one of Townsend’s assistants.

“You’ve got to credit Ireland. They were the better team on the night,” said Ritchie.

“It’s probably the best they’ve played.

“We thought we had enough but we didn’t put it out there.

Coach Peter Horne ahead of Scotland's Six Nations match against the French at the Stade de France in February (Pic: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

“I’m proud of how we stayed in the fight – we got a couple of scores back – but we’ll need to be better.

“We fully believed that we had enough to beat them but it just wasn’t enough.

“Obviously we knew we had two big games and we needed to get at least one of them right, and we didn’t get either of them right so we need to look within ourselves and see where we can be better.

“We need to be better on the field in big games and that’s what we’ll be looking to do going forward.”

George Horne celebrating Scotland's victory versus Tonga at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Nice in France in September (Pic: David Rogers/Getty Images)

On the plus side, the skipper added: “I’m proud of the group and the way that we’ve been with each other throughout this campaign.

“It’s a hard thing to do to be away from your families and your loved ones for such a long time and be with a group of blokes, but I couldn’t ask for a better group of men.

“I’m really proud of how we’ve stuck together.”

Ewan Ashman and Ali Price scored the Scots’ tries at the weekend, with Russell converting both.