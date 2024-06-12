Ex-Howe of Fife flanker Jamie Ritchie set to hit half-century mark for Scotland on summer tour

Jamie Ritchie in action for Edinburgh versus Aviron Bayonnais at the capital's Murrayfield Stadium in April (Pic: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

​Ex-Howe of Fife flanker Jamie Ritchie is set to hit his half-century for the Scottish national rugby team next month after being named in their 37-strong squad for their summer tour of Cana, the US and Southh America.

​The 27-year-old, named as United Rugby Championship outfit Edinburgh's player of the season for the campaign just ended, is currently on 49 caps, so, like 48-times-capped Glasgow Warriors centre Huw Jones, also named in head coach Gregor Townsend’s squad, he’s within touching distance of the 50 mark.

Explaining ex-Scottish skipper Ritchie’s selection, Townsend, 51, said: “I think he’s back playing his best rugby again, which has been great to see.

“He really impressed us with how well he handled the disappointment of being in and out of the team at this year’s Six Nations and no longer being captain.

“The way he conducted himself off the field and also how he trained were a real credit to who he is as a person.

“Also, how he’s responded on the field, playing so well for Edinburgh in recent weeks and looking to be in his best shape physically for the last few seasons, has been really encouraging not just for this tour but for the season to come too.”

Ritchie is one of three former players for the Cuapr club going on tour, along with Glasgow’s George Horne and Matt Fagerson.

Scrum-half Horne, 29, is on 30 caps at the moment and No 8 Fagerson, 25, on 44.

The Scots play the first of their four tour matches against Canada in Ottawa on Saturday, July 6, with kick-off at 10pm, then take on the USA in Washington DC on Friday, July 12, at 11.30pm.