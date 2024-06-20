Ex-Howe of Fife flanker Jamie Ritchie thanks charity with £500 donation

Jamie Ritchie at a Scotland rugby training session at Edinburgh's Oriam in March (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

​Ex-Howe of Fife flanker Jamie Ritchie has thanked Ronald McDonald House Charities UK for helping out his family in the past by giving it the £500 prize money that came with his award for being current club Edinburgh’s player of the month for May.

The charity provides free accommodation for families of youngsters in hospital at 14 locations around the UK, including Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

“It’s a charity that’s close to my heart,” said Ritchie.

“A few years ago, my little sister had an operation that didn’t go to plan and ended up having to stay in hospital longer. Ronald McDonald House put up my dad and stepmum while she recovered in America.

“Our family always take any opportunity to support them and this felt perfect.”

The 27-year-old called in at the Edinburgh site to hand over his donation, supplied by Scottish Building Society, and said: “I got a tour and saw the amazing facilities. It’s pretty cool to see how it works, especially with it being one of only a few Ronald McDonald houses based right in a hospital.”

Ross King, house manager there, added: “Our main mission is to keep families close to their children in hospital.

“Being based within the hospital means families are just 30 steps away from their child’s ward.