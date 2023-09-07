News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Ex-Howe of Fife flanker Jamie Ritchie upbeat about Scots’ Rugby World Cup chances

Former Howe of Fife flanker Jamie Ritchie is upbeat about Scotland’s chances of making it beyond a Rugby World Cup pool including the two top-ranked sides on the planet, Ireland and South Africa.
By Darin Hutson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST
Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie at their Rugby World Cup squad announcement at South Queensferry in August (Pic: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie at their Rugby World Cup squad announcement at South Queensferry in August (Pic: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)
Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie at their Rugby World Cup squad announcement at South Queensferry in August (Pic: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Head coach Gregor Townsend’s Scots, ranked fifth in the world, kick off their cup campaign in France on Sunday against South Africa in Marseille, and they then play Tonga in Nice on Sunday, September 24; Romania in Lille on Saturday, September 30; and Ireland in Paris on Saturday, October 7, with the top two in the pool qualifying for the competition’s quarter-finals.

Team captain Ritchie is unfazed by the calibre of opposition in store, however, saying: “South Africa are coming into this off a great result against New Zealand and Ireland are arguably the form team in the last calendar year of rugby, so the pressure is definitely on them to perform because they are expected to get out of the group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For us, it’s a massive opportunity and I fully believe we can beat both those teams on our day.”

Scotland will have two weeks off after playing South Africa, allowing time for their families to join them for a few days and that’s something Ritchie’s looking forward to, seeing it as a chance to embrace French culture and sample Nice’s local delicacies.

Most Popular

“I love French food,” he said. “I’m quite into my food, I must admit.”

Asked what his favourite dish is, Ritchie smiled: “At home, it is called French onion soup, but I guess it is just onion soup here.”

The 27-year-old, also formerly at St Andrews club Madras, is one of two ex-Howe players in Townsend’s 33-man squad, the other being George Horne.

Related topics:ScotlandSouth AfricaIrelandGregor Townsend