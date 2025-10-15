Ex-Howe of Fife No 9 George Horne now another two clear at top of Glasgow Warriors’ all-time try-scoring leaderboard

Ex-Howe of Fife scrum-half George Horne might already be Glasgow Warriors’ leading try-scorer of all time but that’s not stopping him from taking a leaf out of Robert the Bruce’s book and trying and trying again.

It’s only seven months since the 30-year-old, a former pupil of Cupar’s Bell Baxter High School, matched South African Daniel van der Merwe’s record of 54 tries for the Scotstoun Stadium club, going one better just a week later, but he’s now seven clear.

His two latest tries, taking his tally to 61, came during a 49-0 home win against Newport’s Dragons on Saturday, with Kyle Steyn, Gregor Brown, Gregor Hiddleston and Johnny Matthews also touching down and a penalty try being awarded too.

On top of that, Horne kicked a conversion, accompanying four from Adam Hastings and one from Dan Lancaster, to take his points total for the Glaswegians to 551 in 142 appearances since 2015.

Merseyside-born hooker Matthews, 32, is third on Warriors’ try-scoring leaderboard with 49 in 100 games since 2019.

Head coach Franco Smith’s Warriors are now third in the United Rugby Championship table, on 11 points from three fixtures, ahead of taking opn further Welsh opposition in the form of Ospreys this Saturday on the road, with kick-off in Bridgend at 7.45pm.

Looking back over Saturday’s game, South African Smith, 53, said: “We just didn’t get going, for whatever reasons, but I think the second half was better and we saw a good reaction after the half-time chat.

“It was about upping the intensity a little bit, making sure that we shortened the stop-start period. Once the whistle went, it took a very long time for play to start again.

“I felt we should get more game-time, more ball in play by upping the tempo a little bit. I felt there was not enough urgency and intention from us.

“We had to give more and I think that is what we saw in the end. We came out of the changing room much better.”