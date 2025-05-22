Ex-Howe of Fife player Matt Fagerson agrees new three-year deal with Glasgow Warriors

Matt Fagerson in action for Glasgow Warriors versus Leicester Tigers at home at Scotstoun Stadium in April (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Glasgow Warriors)

Ex-Howe of Fife player Matt Fagerson has signed a new contract keeping him at United Rugby Championship outfit Glasgow Warriors for at least another three years.

The 26-year-old has been with the Scotstoun Stadium club since 2016 alongside his tighthead prop elder brother Zander, making 126 appearances for them and scoring 24 tries.

He’s also earned 55 Scotland caps since 2018, touching down four tries for the national team.

“When my wife Alex and I sat down and looked through our options to decide what was next for us in our lives, we came to the conclusion that this was the best place for us to develop as a family,” the Perth-born No 8 told Warriors’ website.

“The off-field and family network is so important. My wife and I love Glasgow and we’ve got a great group of friends here. We’ve obviously got Zander, Yasmine and the kids here as well, and Alex’s family isn’t too far away. All of those factors just made it clear to us that this was where we wanted to be.

“I’ve definitely changed both as a man and as a player since arriving here. Alex is a huge part of my why every time I run out onto the field, and helped me make the decision to stay at Scotstoun.

“So many team-mates have left their mark on me and help me to develop, and that’s probably the biggest compliment I can give to Glasgow Warriors.

“I came in here with a lot of ambition but possibly lacking in physical ability or rugby smarts, and this club have shaped me into the person and player I am today.

“I’m nowhere near the finished article, though. I want to keep pushing on and keep developing in all aspects of my game.

“I really want to push myself and win more trophies, not only with Glasgow but for Scotland as well. I know I’ve got more to give and more levels I want to reach in my own game and I want to use the rehabilitation process I’m going through at the minute to come back stronger both physically and mentally.”

Head coach Franco Smith added: “Matt’s pride at representing this club shines through in each of his performances, and we are pleased to be able to retain his services as we continue our preparations for next season.

“His ability to play across the back-row is a valuable asset to our squad, whilst his ball-carrying ability allows him to provide a true point of difference whenever he is on the field.

“He is a role model to our young Scottish forwards coming through our academy system, and we look forward to working closely with him over the next few years.”